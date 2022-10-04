WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 483.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,582.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 102,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 2.2 %

AMGN opened at $230.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.