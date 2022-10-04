WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

