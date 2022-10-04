WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $15.26 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

