WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 218,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,285,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 71,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $336.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.66 and its 200 day moving average is $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

