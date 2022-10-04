WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $235.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.97 and its 200 day moving average is $250.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

