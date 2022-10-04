WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

