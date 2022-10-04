WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 6,709 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 3.3 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $485.71 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

