Wolfe Research Downgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $572.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

