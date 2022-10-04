Wolfe Research Downgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $572.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

