WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. 2,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.
About WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high-dividend yielding companies in Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (AUSE)
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.