William Banyai Sells 318 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $11,492.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,161 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,658.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50.

On Monday, July 25th, William Banyai sold 378 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $16,325.82.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. 814,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,944. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,546 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

