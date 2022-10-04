WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Up 9.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 136,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,892,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

WeWork Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Insider Transactions at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in WeWork by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 380,546 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

