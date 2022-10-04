Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $448.79 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 181.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 258.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

