Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

