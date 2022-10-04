Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

WFC stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

