Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/22/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00.

9/12/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $204.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $174.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average is $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

