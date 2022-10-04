WebDollar Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WebDollar has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00045240 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,668,735,628 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

