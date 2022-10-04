WealthNavi Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 27.7% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,358,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 760,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,128,777. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

