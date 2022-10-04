Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Waters makes up approximately 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $132,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.64 and its 200-day moving average is $318.60. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $269.37 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

