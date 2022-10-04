Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 18,230 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 503.3% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 312,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 260,448 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,181. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

