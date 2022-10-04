Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,901. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

