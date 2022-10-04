Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 5,240 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

