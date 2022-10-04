Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 10,107 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 124,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 20,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 265,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

