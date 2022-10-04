Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $63,458,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.