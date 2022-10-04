Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,017,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

JEF traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. 30,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

