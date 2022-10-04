Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

