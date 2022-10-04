Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 2,031 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 153,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

