Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 1,436 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,631. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79.

