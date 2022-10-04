Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,216 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,066. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $160.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

