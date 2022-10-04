WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $76.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,755.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,908.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,019.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

