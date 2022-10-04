WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 219,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

