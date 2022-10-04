WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $157.71. 31,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,627. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

