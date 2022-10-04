WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,515.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.06. 57,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,292. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

