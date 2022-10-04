WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $27.98 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,617,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 78.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.71. The company had a trading volume of 83,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,859. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $443.64 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

