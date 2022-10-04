WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $21.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,777,000. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 364,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.05. 275,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.66 and its 200 day moving average is $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

