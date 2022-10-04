WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 228,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 211,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,250,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $176,033,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 169,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,890. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

