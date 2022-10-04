WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 436,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,809,000 after buying an additional 429,806 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 935,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 77,384 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 102,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,049. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

