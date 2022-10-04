WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 604 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.45. 295,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.06, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

