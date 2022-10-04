Walker Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5,496.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 3.75% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $65,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. 5,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,801. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

