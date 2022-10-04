Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 409,630 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6,100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,630 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. 856,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

