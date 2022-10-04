Walker Asset Management LLC Has $48.17 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5,945.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,314 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone worth $48,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.01. 186,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

