Walker Asset Management LLC Has $38.54 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,450 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 438,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 147,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

EL stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.48. 29,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,339. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

