Walker Asset Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 6,568.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,683 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,289. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

