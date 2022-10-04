Walker Asset Management LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6,149.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,245 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. 259,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,397. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

