Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,462,959 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 3.2% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $266,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,053. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.