Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.27 and last traded at $74.69. 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

Wacoal Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.44 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

