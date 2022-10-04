Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €201.00 ($205.10) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 3.7 %

WCH stock traded up €3.95 ($4.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €110.10 ($112.35). The company had a trading volume of 117,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of €139.45 and a 200-day moving average of €150.59. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.