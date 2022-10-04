VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103,100.00

VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. VYNK CHAIN has a market capitalization of $103,100.00 and $11,574.00 worth of VYNK CHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VYNK CHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VYNK CHAIN has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VYNK CHAIN

VYNK CHAIN’s genesis date was May 21st, 2021. VYNK CHAIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. VYNK CHAIN’s official website is vynkchain.org. VYNK CHAIN’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VYNK CHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VYNK CHAIN is a Defi and Utility token from VynkPay which is a crypto payments application and a gateway to blockchain apps. Its mission is to connect people from all over the world by creating a healthy environment that accelerates trading without involving a single bank account.Telegram”

