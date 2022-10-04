Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.17.

Voya Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

