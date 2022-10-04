VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Price Performance

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.