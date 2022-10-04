Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $21.45. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 7,323 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $520,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $520,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,470,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,495.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,515. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after buying an additional 1,325,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

